Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $185.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average is $157.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $185.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

