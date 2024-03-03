Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $206.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.51. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.