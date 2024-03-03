Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,271 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.