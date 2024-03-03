Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

