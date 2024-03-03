Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 31,866 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,866 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 87.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 113.0% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMM opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

