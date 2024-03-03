Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $77.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

