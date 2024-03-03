Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.22 billion, a PE ratio of 389.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.17.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

