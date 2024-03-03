Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Up 59.0% in February

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 122,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

