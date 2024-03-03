Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

WPM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 3,124,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.