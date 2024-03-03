Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

