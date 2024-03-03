WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, reports. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.77%.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $288.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

