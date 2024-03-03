William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $964.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

