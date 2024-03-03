William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flywire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flywire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

