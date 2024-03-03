Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,688. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

