Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Willow Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,688. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Willow Biosciences
