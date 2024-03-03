Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Up 14%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) rose 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 18,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

