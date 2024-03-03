WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 141,137 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000.

About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

