World Mobile Token (WMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.26 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $126.38 million and $2.26 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00068924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001504 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,687,763 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.