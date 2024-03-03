Xencor’s (XNCR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XNCR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Xencor Trading Up 3.8 %

XNCR opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. CWM LLC grew its position in Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

