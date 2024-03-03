Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.62. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 6,995 shares changing hands.

Zentek Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.68.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

