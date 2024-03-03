Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.03.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.32. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

