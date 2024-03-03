Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zynex Stock Down 9.3 %

ZYXI stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zynex by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Articles

