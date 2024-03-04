1,216,893 Shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Bought by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,216,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Yatsen accounts for approximately 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 85.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,543. The company has a market cap of $208.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -2.17. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

