14,478 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

