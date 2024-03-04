15,300 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 749,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.70 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

