1607 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NXC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

