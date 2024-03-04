20,700 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock worth $92,005,241. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.48.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

