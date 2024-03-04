20,800 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after buying an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

