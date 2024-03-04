25,300 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $57,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GPK opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

