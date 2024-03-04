2,592 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $112.79. The stock had a trading volume of 250,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $122.02.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

