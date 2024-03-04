282,200 Shares in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 1.03% of Great Ajax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

AJX opened at $4.20 on Monday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJX. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

