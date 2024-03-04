3,039 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.