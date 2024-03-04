3,630 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 123,033 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $139.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

