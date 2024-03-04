3,773 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sempra by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,514,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,234,000 after buying an additional 3,679,763 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.3 %

Sempra stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

