447,623 Shares in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 447,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.45% of Flora Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Flora Growth by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 161,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ FLGC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Flora Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Flora Growth Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.