5,928 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $37.93 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

