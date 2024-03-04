607 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. AutoZone makes up 0.9% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $50.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,086.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,157. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,086.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,712.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,621.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

