666 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 666 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.42.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $759.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,280. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $466.80 and a 12 month high of $764.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $697.91 and its 200 day moving average is $618.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

