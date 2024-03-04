9,812 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $149.36. 1,962,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $277.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

