a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.87.

AKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

NYSE:AKA opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.74. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.