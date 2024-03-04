AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
AAON Price Performance
Shares of AAON traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.95. 279,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.92. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AAON
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.