AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of AAON traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.95. 279,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.92. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,883. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

