Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 354,600 shares. Currently, 24.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Abacus Life Company Profile
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
