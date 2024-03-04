ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 9.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.63. 944,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,742,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Specifically, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.28.

ACM Research Trading Down 7.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.