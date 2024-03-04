Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 561,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $67,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

