Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 63,350 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $93,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $248.05. 92,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,728. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

