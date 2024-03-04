Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $74.37 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2,659.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,320 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Humana worth $74,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Humana by 39.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 111,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,299,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.90. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.