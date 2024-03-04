Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $74.37 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2,659.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,320 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Humana worth $74,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Humana by 39.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 111,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,299,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Humana Stock Performance
Humana stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.90. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Humana
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Read More
