Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $82,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.41. The company had a trading volume of 511,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

