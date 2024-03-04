Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,142,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 725,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $108,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF remained flat at $17.77 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 758,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,091. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

