Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 291,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Occidental Petroleum worth $85,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

OXY stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $61.10. 1,858,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420,122. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

