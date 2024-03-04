Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 62,800 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $108,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0 %

Lam Research stock traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $991.00. The stock had a trading volume of 184,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $993.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $838.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $728.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

