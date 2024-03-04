ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $8.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,992,000 after buying an additional 1,981,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,891,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 110,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,355,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after acquiring an additional 669,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile



ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

